Russian Ruble Goes Green Against US Dollar After Fed Leaves Key Rate Intact

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) The Russian ruble rebounded from early losses and returned to growth against the US Currency after the decision of the US Federal Reserve to leave key rate unchanged.

US Fed kept the base interest rate at 0-0.25 percent per annum, in line with forecasts of most analysts.

At the same time, the regulator worsened forecasts for US GDP, unemployment and inflation for 2020, which implies maintaining the Fed's soft monetary policy and, accordingly, a weak dollar.

According to the Moscow Exchange, the US Dollar exchange rate for tomorrow settlement at 18.14 GMT was down 29 kopecks to 68.29 rubles, while the euro rose by 14 kopecks to 77.83 rubles. Prior to the Fed's decision on the rate, the dollar slightly grew against the ruble.

Brent crude futures also rebounded and were trading up 0.92 percent to $41.56 per barrel, as of 18.34 GMT.