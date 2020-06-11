UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Ruble Goes Green Against US Dollar After Fed Leaves Key Rate Intact

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 12:10 AM

Russian Ruble Goes Green Against US Dollar After Fed Leaves Key Rate Intact

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) The Russian ruble rebounded from early losses and returned to growth against the US Currency after the decision of the US Federal Reserve to leave key rate unchanged.

US Fed kept the base interest rate at 0-0.25 percent per annum, in line with forecasts of most analysts.

At the same time, the regulator worsened forecasts for US GDP, unemployment and inflation for 2020, which implies maintaining the Fed's soft monetary policy and, accordingly, a weak dollar.

According to the Moscow Exchange, the US Dollar exchange rate for tomorrow settlement at 18.14 GMT was down 29 kopecks to 68.29 rubles, while the euro rose by 14 kopecks to 77.83 rubles. Prior to the Fed's decision on the rate, the dollar slightly grew against the ruble.

Brent crude futures also rebounded and were trading up 0.92 percent to $41.56 per barrel, as of 18.34 GMT.

Related Topics

Exchange Moscow Dollar Russia Same Euro 2020 From

Recent Stories

DoH supports scientific research to help fight COV ..

2 hours ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Germany discuss cultural partnership

3 hours ago

Halim Adil Shaikh appeals GHA not to go on strike

10 minutes ago

350 volunteers to perform duty at city quarantine ..

10 minutes ago

Doctors, paramedics tested positive for coronaviru ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.