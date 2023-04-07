Russian Ruble Rebounds to 81.6 Against US Dollar After Slumping at Open

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) The Russian ruble recovered some of the loss it sustained at the open of the Moscow Exchange on Friday, trading 81.6 against the US dollar.

The Russian national Currency slumped to 83.5 against the Dollar in the morning to its lowest rate since last April.

Its rate against the euro fell to 91.32 and to 12.14 against China's yuan, which replaced the dollar as the most traded currency in Russia this month.

US dollar index futures rose 0.21 to 81.59 against the ruble, the euro edged up 0.1 to 89.25, while the Yuan gained 0.05 to trade at 11.85 against the Russian national currency.