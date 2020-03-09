UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Ruble Trading At Over 73 Against US Dollar, Almost 84 Against Euro

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 07:40 AM

Russian Ruble Trading at Over 73 Against US Dollar, Almost 84 Against Euro

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) The Russian ruble is trading at over 73 against the US Dollar and at almost 84 against the euro after oil prices dropped in the wake of OPEC oil producers' failure to agree on deeper production cuts.

The ruble was fluctuating at between 73.29 and 72.77 against the dollar and at 82.2 - 83.79 against the euro on Monday morning.

Earlier on Monday, the ruble was at 72.04 against the dollar and at 82.1 against the euro.

The Saudi-led OPEC, or the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, has had production cutting pacts since 2016 with non-member allies led by Russia.

The wider alliance, known as OPEC+, met in Vienna on Friday to discuss production cuts. After the talks, OPEC+ issued a statement saying it would continue consultations to stabilize the oil market, without mentioning any deeper cuts.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) and international benchmark Brent crude futures fell over 20 percent in Sunday night trading.

Related Topics

Dollar Russia Oil Vienna Alliance Euro Sunday 2016 Market

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia to close schools effective Monday ove ..

7 hours ago

Emirates Airline intensifies cleaning, disinfectio ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, WHO Chief review global fight a ..

8 hours ago

Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar ‘goes mad’ with UrduPoi ..

9 hours ago

No coronavirus cases among Emirati students abroad ..

9 hours ago

Lithuania FM opens embassy in Abu Dhabi

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.