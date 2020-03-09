Russian Ruble Trading Over 72 Against Dollar, Over 81 Against Euro - Stock Exchange Data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) The Russian ruble is trading at over 72 against the US Dollar and at more than 81 against the euro after oil prices dropped in the wake of OPEC oil producers' failure to agree on deeper production cuts.

The ruble was at 72.04 against the dollar and at 82.1 against the euro in the early hours of Monday, stock exchange data showed.

The Saudi-led OPEC, or the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, has had production cutting pacts since 2016 with non-member allies led by Russia. The wider alliance, known as OPEC+, met in Vienna on Friday to discuss production cuts. After the talks, OPEC+ issued a statement saying it would continue consultations to stabilize the oil market, without mentioning any deeper cuts.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) and international benchmark Brent crude futures fell over 20 percent in Sunday night trading.