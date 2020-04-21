Russian Ruble Weakens Further After Oil, Euro Trades Above 84 Rubles

The Russian ruble continued to weaken against main reserve currencies amid the ongoing collapse of the oil market

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) The Russian ruble continued to weaken against main reserve currencies amid the ongoing collapse of the oil market.

As of 15.47 GMT, the US Dollar with the front-day settlement was trading up 1.78 rubles at 77.33 rubles, the euro was up 2.1 rubles at 84.

09 rubles, according to the Moscow Exchange data. Earlier on Tuesday, the euro rose to 84.18 rubles, highest since April 2.

As of 16.03 GMT, Brent oil futures for June delivery were trading down 23.82 percent at $19.48 per barrel, while June futures for WTI crude slumped 35.73 percent to $13.13 per barrel.