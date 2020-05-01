Russian Ruling Party Chair Says Pandemics May Come in Waves, Cause Changes in Job Market

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pandemics and other emergencies like the current COVID-19 crisis can hit in waves, affecting the job market and increasing demand for new forms of employment, Dmitry Medvedev, the chairman of the ruling United Russia party, said on Friday

"Pandemics, and other emergencies in general, can spread in waves.

The self-isolating regime can be imposed in various places depending on the current situation. Therefore, new professions or, at least new forms of employment, will very likely be more in demand," Medvedev, who also serves as deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, said during an online party meeting on labor law.

The official acknowledged that people faced greater risks of losing their jobs amid the ongoing health crisis and restriction measures fueled by it.