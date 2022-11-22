Russian S-400 Air Defense System Ready for Use in Turkey - Turkish Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) The Russian S-400 air defense system is ready for use in Turkey, Ankara will deploy the system if necessary, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Tuesday.

"The S-400 is ready for on-site use.

When any threat appears, we will decide where to deploy it, and we will go and install it," Akar told the Turkish NTV broadcaster.

The minister added that Ankara is making efforts to buy F-16 fighter jets from the United States, but in case the deal falls through, Turkey has alternatives.