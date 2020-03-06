UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian S-400 Air Defense Systems Will Enter Service In Turkey In April - Erdogan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 05:19 PM

Russian S-400 Air Defense Systems Will Enter Service in Turkey in April - Erdogan

Russian-made S-400 air defense missile systems will enter service in Turkey in April, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) Russian-made S-400 air defense missile systems will enter service in Turkey in April, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

"S-400 [systems] are already ours. We are continuing to learn to work with them. The air defense missile systems will be ready to be used in April.

Yesterday, I told [Russian colleagues], that if the United States supplies us with Patriot air defense systems, we will buy them too," Erdogan said, as quoted by the Hurriyet newspaper.

Deliveries of the S-400 missile defense systems to Turkey, which has caused a crisis in Washington-Ankara relations, started in July 2019. The United States has demanded that Turkey cancel all purchases of the Russian-made systems, saying that it expected Ankara to purchase US-made Patriot missile defense systems and threatening to delay or cancel any deliveries of F-35 fighter jets. Turkey has refused to make concessions.

Related Topics

Turkey Buy Ankara United States Tayyip Erdogan April July 2019 All

Recent Stories

PCB to honour Kiran Khan and Sarah Mahboob on Inte ..

42 seconds ago

Five dead, 763 injured in traffic incidents during ..

7 minutes ago

Govt committed to empower women, in line with tene ..

49 seconds ago

Illegal construction in cantt area: RCB issues 15 ..

50 seconds ago

DC Larkana chairs' DEPI Committee's meeting

2 minutes ago

An organized campaign being launched against Aurat ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.