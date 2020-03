Russian S-400 Air Defense Systems Will Enter Service in Turkey in April - Erdogan

(@FahadShabbir)

Russian-made S-400 air defense missile systems will enter service in Turkey in April, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday

"S-400 [systems] are already ours. We are continuing to learn to work with them. The air defense missile systems will be ready to be used in April.

Yesterday, I told [Russian colleagues], that if the United States supplies us with Patriot air defense systems, we will buy them too," Erdogan said, as quoted by the Hurriyet newspaper.

Deliveries of the S-400 missile defense systems to Turkey, which has caused a crisis in Washington-Ankara relations, started in July 2019. The United States has demanded that Turkey cancel all purchases of the Russian-made systems, saying that it expected Ankara to purchase US-made Patriot missile defense systems and threatening to delay or cancel any deliveries of F-35 fighter jets. Turkey has refused to make concessions.