Russian S-400, Pantsir-S Missile Systems In Serbia Boost Military Cooperation - Ex-Officer

Sumaira FH 54 seconds ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 06:26 PM

The Slavic Shield-2019 military drills in Serbia, involving Russian S-400 and Pantsir-S air defense missile systems, take military cooperation between Moscow and Belgrade to a whole new level, former Yugoslav People's Army Officer Zoltan Dani told Sputnik Friday

The Russian Defense Ministry announced a day before that Russia has sent S-400 and Pantsir-S air defense missile systems to Serbia, where they will participate in military drills for the first time abroad. For the Serbs, having Russian air defense systems in the year marking the 20th anniversary of the NATO bombing of Yugoslavia is symbolic.

"I think that this interaction will benefit both sides. Right now, it is the beginning of serious cooperation between your [Russian] and our armed forces, which these drills show," Dani, who was the first to shoot down a NATO F-117 Nighthawk near the village of Budanovci in March 1999, said.

The hit was achieved with Soviet-made S-125 Neva surface-to-air missile system.

"It is a very impressive list of the systems participating in the drills that came from Russia.

To be honest, I am inspired. Even earlier, when our troops were training in Russia and jointly conducting exercises at these complexes, it was admirable. And even more so now when this equipment is here," former air defense colonel stressed.

Earlier, Serbian media suggested that part of the military equipment delivered from Russia would remain in the country following the drills. According to Dani, Serbia would be happy to have S-400 and Pantsir-S in its army.

"This [equipment] meets the needs of protecting our sky. If we had this [S-400] or the S-300 in 1999, then it would have been much easier for us," the former Yugoslav officer emphasized.

The Russian surface-to-air missile systems are deployed at the Batajnica base, outside Belgrade. The exercises aim to practice detecting, tracking, classifying and neutralizing aerial targets.

The Slavic Shield military drills are being held for the first time and consist of two stages. The first was held in September in Russia's Astrakhan Region, the second will run through October 29 in Serbia.

