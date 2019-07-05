UrduPoint.com
Russian S-400s Bound For Turkey To Start Being Loaded Onto Planes On Sunday - Reports

Fri 05th July 2019

Russian-made S-400 missile systems will start being loaded onto two cargo planes on Sunday to be sent to Turkey next week, local media reported on Friday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) Russian-made S-400 missile systems will start being loaded onto two cargo planes on Sunday to be sent to Turkey next week, local media reported on Friday.

According to the Turkish Haberturk tv channel, a special Russian team tasked with installing the S-400 systems has already arrived in Turkey. The second team is expected to come on Monday.

Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Thursday that the deliveries of the Russian S-400s would start in the coming days.

This shipment deal was cemented in December 2017. Opposition to the agreement was soon heard from Washington, which has since repeatedly relayed its concerns that these missile systems might be incompatible with NATO standards.

The United States has even threatened to slap sanctions on Turkey over the S-400 deal, but Ankara ruled out any step back from buying the missile systems.

