Russian S-400s, Iskanders Sent to Belarus Will Boost Joint Air Defense - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2022) Russian S-400 air defense systems and Iskander missile systems supplied to Belarus will increase the effectiveness of joint air defense, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin told Sputnik on Saturday.

"In particular, the Belarusian armed forces received the latest Russian weapons - the S-400 air defense systems and short-range ballistic missile systems Iskander," Galuzin said.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Tuesday confirmed that Minsk had put Russia-supplied air defense and missile systems on combat duty.

"This should improve the combat capability of the Belarusian army and the efficiency of the unified Russian-Belarusian air defense system," Galuzin emphasized