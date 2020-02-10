Russian S-500 Capable of Destroying Targets Hundreds of Kilometers Above Earth - Developer

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) Russia's prospective S-500 air defense system will be able to intercept targets hundreds of kilometers above the Earth, Pavel Sozinov, general designer at the Almaz-Antey defense concern said.

"The interception in the upper atmosphere is real. It is hundreds of kilometers above the Earth," Sozinov said in an interview with Arkady Mamontov in his YouTube program.

He stressed that according to its characteristics, the S-500 exceeds all similar air defense systems that have been created or are being created in developed countries.

According to Sozinov, the system comprises a large number of various target detection and interception tools, and ground-to-air guided missiles.

"This is a system that accomplishes a wide range of tasks for both air defense and missile defense purposes," he emphasized.