Russian S7 Airline Receives Permits for 3 Evacuation Charter Flights From Thailand, Japan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) Russian S7 airline said on Tuesday it had received permits for conducting three charter flights for bringing Russians home from Thailand and Japan amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"S7 Airlines has received permits for conducting three evacuation charter flights from Thailand and Japan.

On April 7, the airline will conduct flights from Tokyo (Haneda airport) to Vladivostok, and from Bangkok to Novosibirsk and Irkutsk," the company said.