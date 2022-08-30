UrduPoint.com

Russian S7 Airlines Received Permission To Return 2 Aircraft To Foreign Lessors - Gov't

Umer Jamshaid Published August 30, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Russian S7 Airlines Received Permission to Return 2 Aircraft to Foreign Lessors - Gov't

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2022) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin issued an order on Monday that authorizes Russian S7 Airlines to return two Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to foreign lessors.

S7 previously appealed to authorities for permission to return some of their aircraft to foreign leasing companies. The airline's press service stated that the company plans to return two Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft to the lessor "due to the lack of a certificate in Russia and, so, the impossibility of its operation." Russian transport minister Vitaly Saveliev noted that a special commission has been created to determine permits for the export of aircraft.

"Authorize Globus (S7 Airlines subsidiary) the export of goods, according to the annex, from the territory of Russia to Turkey until December 31, 2022," the order read.

The annex includes two Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft.

The flights of Boeing 737 MAX were suspended in 2019 in the United States and in many other countries after two such aircraft crashed. In October 2019, a group of international experts identified significant flaws in Boeing's aircraft certification. In particular, according to experts, important information about the maneuvering characteristics augmentation system (MCAS) was not fully provided to the FAA, and the regulator granted excessive powers to Boeing in the certification process.

The US lifted the ban on the use of Boeing 737 MAX in November 2020, after which a number of other countries approved the resumption of operation of these aircraft. The Russian Federal Agency for Air Transport reported in early February that the certification of the updated Boeing 737 MAX for flights to Russia continues.

