Russian Sailor, 6 Other Stena Impero Crew Members Leave Iran - Russian Embassy

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) Seven crew members of the detained Stena Impero oil tanker, including a Russian sailor, have left Iran , the press attache of the Russian Embassy in Tehran , Andrey Ganenko, told Sputnik on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Ganenko told Sputnik that seven crew members of Stena Impero, which Iranian military seized in the Strait of Hormuz in July, had been allowed to leave the Islamic Republic.

"Seven sailors have really left Iran, today they have left for Dubai. Concerning the rest of our citizens, they remain on board as long as the ship is docked," the Russian diplomat said.

He added that the shipowner insisted that 16 crew members must remain on board so that the vessel could leave the port after being released.

Stena Impero was seized by the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in the Strait of Hormuz on July 19 over an alleged violation of international maritime rules. The move came two weeks after Iran's own Grace 1 oil tanker had been seized by UK marines over an alleged breach of the European Union's sanctions on Syria.