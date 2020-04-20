UrduPoint.com
Russian Sailor Suspected Of Having Stroke Disembarked From Ship In Indonesia - Trade Union

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 11:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) A Russian sailor who had previously been denied medical assistance in Indonesia because of the situation with the coronavirus was evacuated from the WL Palekh vessel due to a suspected stroke, First Vice President of Seafarer's Union of Russia Igor Kovalchuk told Sputnik on Monday.

According to Kovalchuk, the union asked the Foreign Ministry and the Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transportation (Rosmorrechflot) to assist the Russian citizen.

"The sailor was evacuated from the ship, he will be provided with the necessary medical care," Kovalchuk said, adding that he was accompanied by a crew member.

Meanwhile, Yury Sukhorukov, the head of the union, thanked the Foreign Ministry for the prompt reaction and assistance. According to him, all marine conventions for rescue and search at sea remain in force despite the pandemic, and the authorities of the countries are obliged to comply with them.

The WL Palekh vessel is sailing under the flag of Malta and is operated by INOK TM ship operator.

