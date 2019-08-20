(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) Three Russian sailors who have been recently abducted by pirates off Cameroon's coast are in normal condition and are receiving antimalarial medications, a source in the employing company told Sputnik on Tuesday.

German company MarConsult Schiffahrt's multipurpose cargo vessel Marmalaita, sailing under the flag of Antigua and Barbuda, was attacked by pirates near Cameroon's Douala port on August 15. The pirates abducted eight out of the total 12 crew members. The vessel itself was not seized and is still anchored in the port.

"Everything is normal with the people. No one has been injured, no one is ill. They are receiving clothes and antimalarial medications," the source said.

The source has previously said that contact has been established with the pirates, but they remain silent about their demands.