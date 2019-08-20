Three Russian sailors who have been recently abducted by pirates off Cameroon's coast are most likely to be in Nigeria, a source in the employing company told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) Three Russian sailors who have been recently abducted by pirates off Cameroon's coast are most likely to be in Nigeria, a source in the employing company told Sputnik on Tuesday.

German company MarConsult Schiffahrt's multipurpose cargo vessel Marmalaita, sailing under the flag of Antigua and Barbuda, was attacked by pirates near Cameroon's Douala port on August 15.

The pirates abducted eight out of the total 12 crew members. The vessel itself was not seized and is still anchored in the port.

"Nigeria," the source said, when asked where the kidnapped sailors were likely to be.

The source specified that all the abducted crew members were kept in the same location. According to the source, the sailors assess conditions there as normal.

The source said earlier in the day that contact had been established with the pirates, but they remained silent about their demands.