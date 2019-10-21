Russian Sailors Celebrate 192nd Anniversary of Battle of Navarino in Greece

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) The sailors of Russia's Black Sea Fleet's patrol ship Vasily Bykov took part in the celebration of the 192nd anniversary of the Battle of Navarino, the Russian military attache in Greece told Sputnik.

Vasily Bykov arrived at the port of Pylos in the Peloponnese on October 19.

"The Russian ship was visited by the Commander in Chief of the Hellenic Navy General Staff, Vice Admiral Stilianos Petrakis. He made an entry in the book of honorable visitors, drank a glass of vodka with Russian sailors and wished the crew seven feet under the keel [wish for safe navigation in fleet]. An exchange of souvenirs took place," the attache said.

On Saturday evening, a reconstruction of the battle took place in Navarino Bay, which ended with a grandiose firework.

"Then, Russian sailors, at the invitation of their colleagues, took part in the reception aboard the Greek frigate Psara," the military attache added.

On Sunday, sailors laid a wreath at the monument to Russian sailors, who fell in the Battle of Navarino.

Vasily Bykov will remain open to the public until Monday.

The Battle of Navarino was a naval battle fought during the Greek War of Independence in 1827, in Navarino Bay, on the west coast of the Peloponnese peninsula, in the Ionian Sea.