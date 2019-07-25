Russian Sailors Detained in Ukraine Have Been Released - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) The crew members of a Russian tanker detained by the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) on Thursday have been released from custody, according to Strana.ua online publication citing an SBU source.

The SBU said earlier in the day that it had detained Russian tanker Nika Spirit in the port of Izmail in the Odessa region.

The Ukrainian side claims that it used to be called NEYMA and it allegedly involved in an incident in the Kerch Strait in November 2018 that led to Russia seizing three Ukrainian vessels.

"Sailors, who were detained today on the Russian tanker, have been released," Strana.ua reported.