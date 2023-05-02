UrduPoint.com

Russian Sailors From Boat Burned In South Korea Traveling Home - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Russian Sailors From Boat Burned in South Korea Traveling Home - Foreign Ministry

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) The crew members rescued from the Russian fishing boat Kaltan caught fire off South Korean shores will go to Russia on a ferry from Donghae-si to Vladivostok, the head of the Foreign Ministry's office in Vladivostok, Andrei Brovarets, told Sputnik.

On April 21, Kaltan caught fire off South Korea's southeastern coastal city of Ulsan. Twenty-one out of 25 crew members were evacuated from the ship, all of them are Russian citizens. The vessel was towed to the port of Ulsan, and, after that, rescuers were able to find the bodies of the four missing sailors inside the ship.

"At 16.00 local time (7.00 GMT), a ferry with 21 sailors is due to leave today. Now they are on their way to the ferry," Brovarets said.

He did not specify when the bodies of the dead crew members would be sent home.

According to the schedule, the ferry from Donghae-si will arrive in Vladivostok on May 3.

The damage from the fire to the ship's owner reportedly exceeded 1 million rubles ($12,400). The investigation is underway.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Russia Vladivostok Ulsan South Korea North Korea April May All From Million

Recent Stories

Security forces kill 3 terrorists killed in two se ..

Security forces kill 3 terrorists killed in two separate IBOs

1 hour ago
 ECP declares Punjab polls on May 14 as impossible

ECP declares Punjab polls on May 14 as impossible

1 hour ago
 Illinois dust storm blinds drivers, 6 die in chain ..

Illinois dust storm blinds drivers, 6 die in chain-reaction crashes

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd May 2023

4 hours ago
 US authorities hunt alleged killer of five Texas n ..

US authorities hunt alleged killer of five Texas neighbors

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.