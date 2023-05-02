Russian Sailors From Boat Burned in South Korea Traveling Home - Foreign Ministry

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) The crew members rescued from the Russian fishing boat Kaltan caught fire off South Korean shores will go to Russia on a ferry from Donghae-si to Vladivostok, the head of the Foreign Ministry's office in Vladivostok, Andrei Brovarets, told Sputnik.

On April 21, Kaltan caught fire off South Korea's southeastern coastal city of Ulsan. Twenty-one out of 25 crew members were evacuated from the ship, all of them are Russian citizens. The vessel was towed to the port of Ulsan, and, after that, rescuers were able to find the bodies of the four missing sailors inside the ship.

"At 16.00 local time (7.00 GMT), a ferry with 21 sailors is due to leave today. Now they are on their way to the ferry," Brovarets said.

He did not specify when the bodies of the dead crew members would be sent home.

According to the schedule, the ferry from Donghae-si will arrive in Vladivostok on May 3.

The damage from the fire to the ship's owner reportedly exceeded 1 million rubles ($12,400). The investigation is underway.