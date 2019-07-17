Russian Sailors From Exploded Gulf of Oman Tanker Extend Job Contracts - Trade Union

The majority of Russian sailors who were on board the Front Altair oil tanker when it was attacked in the Gulf of Oman in June have extended their employment contracts despite the incident, the Seafarers' Union of Russia said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) The majority of Russian sailors who were on board the Front Altair oil tanker when it was attacked in the Gulf of Oman in June have extended their employment contracts despite the incident, the Seafarers' Union of Russia said on Wednesday.

On June 13, two oil tankers, Norway's Front Altair and Japan's Kokuka Courageous, were hit by explosions of undetermined origin in the Gulf of Oman, with some reports alleging that it was a torpedo attack. The Front Altair crew was evacuated to Iran, and that of Kokuka Courageous was picked up by a US battleship. According to Front Altair's owner, none of 11 Russian sailors who were on board the vessel sustained injuries.

"Most of the sailors from Novorossiysk who survived the explosion and fire on board the Front Altair tanker in the Gulf of Oman have extended their employment contract. Out of 11 Russian sailors who were on board the tanker at the time of the blast, the majority are Novorossiysk residents. The sailors did not terminate the contract, they continue to work.

The exception is a senior assistant and two cadets; they returned to Novorossiysk," the union said in a statement.

The union added that the contracts in question were based on standards set by the International Transport Workers' Federation and International Bargaining Forum, meaning that any damage to or loss of private property incurred by the sailors would be compensated.

The trade union also noted that none of the sailors had asked for assistance in the wake of the incident.

Following the tanker attacks, the United States, which has been building up its military presence in the region, blamed the incidents on Iran. The US military subsequently released a video showing alleged Iranian forces removing an unexploded mine from one of the tankers. The footage, however, did not show any boat Names or flags that could help substantiate the claims.

Tehran has rejected the allegations as an attempt by Washington to fabricate a pretext for military action.