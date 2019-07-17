UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Sailors From Exploded Gulf Of Oman Tanker Extend Job Contracts - Trade Union

Umer Jamshaid 33 seconds ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 09:30 PM

Russian Sailors From Exploded Gulf of Oman Tanker Extend Job Contracts - Trade Union

The majority of Russian sailors who were on board the Front Altair oil tanker when it was attacked in the Gulf of Oman in June have extended their employment contracts despite the incident, the Seafarers' Union of Russia said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) The majority of Russian sailors who were on board the Front Altair oil tanker when it was attacked in the Gulf of Oman in June have extended their employment contracts despite the incident, the Seafarers' Union of Russia said on Wednesday.

On June 13, two oil tankers, Norway's Front Altair and Japan's Kokuka Courageous, were hit by explosions of undetermined origin in the Gulf of Oman, with some reports alleging that it was a torpedo attack. The Front Altair crew was evacuated to Iran, and that of Kokuka Courageous was picked up by a US battleship. According to Front Altair's owner, none of 11 Russian sailors who were on board the vessel sustained injuries.

"Most of the sailors from Novorossiysk who survived the explosion and fire on board the Front Altair tanker in the Gulf of Oman have extended their employment contract. Out of 11 Russian sailors who were on board the tanker at the time of the blast, the majority are Novorossiysk residents. The sailors did not terminate the contract, they continue to work.

The exception is a senior assistant and two cadets; they returned to Novorossiysk," the union said in a statement.

The union added that the contracts in question were based on standards set by the International Transport Workers' Federation and International Bargaining Forum, meaning that any damage to or loss of private property incurred by the sailors would be compensated.

The trade union also noted that none of the sailors had asked for assistance in the wake of the incident.

Following the tanker attacks, the United States, which has been building up its military presence in the region, blamed the incidents on Iran. The US military subsequently released a video showing alleged Iranian forces removing an unexploded mine from one of the tankers. The footage, however, did not show any boat Names or flags that could help substantiate the claims.

Tehran has rejected the allegations as an attempt by Washington to fabricate a pretext for military action.

Related Topics

Attack Fire Iran Russia Washington Norway Oman Oil Novorossiysk Japan United States June From Employment

Recent Stories

Former Belgium manager Waseige dies at 79

30 seconds ago

UK Police Charge 7 Climate Activists at Concrete P ..

32 seconds ago

Speaker of Yemeni House of Representatives praises ..

31 minutes ago

Russia, US Discussing Possibility of Lavrov-Pompeo ..

36 seconds ago

Moscow Refutes Reports About Russia's Refusal to D ..

38 seconds ago

Lahore Arts Council organizes Hawa-e-Taza

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.