Russian Sailors Released From Captivity in Nigeria to Return Home Soon - Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Two Russian sailors kidnapped by pirates in Nigeria have been set free after almost a week in captivity and will return home in the near future, the Russian Embassy to the country said on Wednesday.

Nigerian media earlier reported that a pirate attack on the Ambika trailing suction hopper dredger occurred on January 2, resulting in four Nigerian naval servicemen killed and three foreign Ambika crew members, two Russians and one Indian, being captured.

"Russian citizens kidnapped on the night of January 2 to January 3 of this year in the Niger River's delta, from Ambika vessel have been released. They will return home soon," the embassy wrote on Facebook.

Ambika belongs to the Sterling Oil exploration and energy production company operating in Nigeria.