UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Sailors Released From Captivity In Nigeria To Return Home Soon - Embassy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 10:10 PM

Russian Sailors Released From Captivity in Nigeria to Return Home Soon - Embassy

Two Russian sailors kidnapped by pirates in Nigeria have been set free after almost a week in captivity and will return home in the near future, the Russian Embassy to the country said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Two Russian sailors kidnapped by pirates in Nigeria have been set free after almost a week in captivity and will return home in the near future, the Russian Embassy to the country said on Wednesday.

Nigerian media earlier reported that a pirate attack on the Ambika trailing suction hopper dredger occurred on January 2, resulting in four Nigerian naval servicemen killed and three foreign Ambika crew members, two Russians and one Indian, being captured.

"Russian citizens kidnapped on the night of January 2 to January 3 of this year in the Niger River's delta, from Ambika vessel have been released. They will return home soon," the embassy wrote on Facebook.

Ambika belongs to the Sterling Oil exploration and energy production company operating in Nigeria.

Related Topics

India Attack Russia Facebook Company Oil Niger Nigeria January Media From

Recent Stories

SCFD organises workshop on Financial Performance E ..

1 minute ago

Ruwad’s Board of Directors reviews 2019 Q4 perfo ..

1 minute ago

DIHAD hosts Humanitarian Week in Dubai in March

31 minutes ago

MBRF unveils details of first Literacy Challenge F ..

31 minutes ago

Chief Information Commissioner meets CPNE members

26 seconds ago

Seminar speakers say commitment to business great ..

28 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.