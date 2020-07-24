Russian Sailors With COVID-19 to Be Hospitalized in South Korea - Consulate General

Russian sailors from the Peter the First vessel infected with COVID-19 will be hospitalized at a specialized medical center in South Korea's Busan, the Russian Consulate General in the Asian country said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) Russian sailors from the Peter the First vessel infected with COVID-19 will be hospitalized at a specialized medical center in South Korea's Busan, the Russian Consulate General in the Asian country said on Friday.

"Given the information about 32 new cases of the coronavirus infection among Russian sailors on board the Peter the First ship, the Consulate General has the following to report. All patients are expected to be hospitalized today, on July 24 at a specialized medical center in Busan. The vast majority of patients are asymptomatic and their condition is satisfactory. According to the ship's captain, all crew members had already been tested for coronavirus both before leaving Vladivostok and upon arriving at the Busan port of Yeongdo two weeks ago (the results were negative])" the Consulate General said on Facebook.

The Consulate General maintains constant contact with the captain of the vessel and relevant local services.

According to the statement, the source of the infection has not been identified yet, however, it is known that a few days ago, one of the Korean workers involved in the repair of the ship had contracted COVID-19.

Earlier in the day, the Yonhap news agency reported that at least 32 sailors on the Russia-flagged fishing vessel docked in Busan had tested positive for the new coronavirus. There are a total of 94 sailors aboard the ship. South Korea has reportedly detected 78 virus cases from eight Russian ships docked in Busan over the past month.