UrduPoint.com

Russian Sanctions Against Gazprom Germania May Cost Berlin $5.3Bln Per Year - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 05, 2022 | 11:20 PM

Russian Sanctions Against Gazprom Germania May Cost Berlin $5.3Bln Per Year - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2022) Russia's retaliatory sanctions against a former subsidiary of its national energy giant Gazprom in Germany, Gazprom Germania GmbH, may cost Berlin 5 billion Euros ($5.3 billion) per year, German newspaper Die Welt reported on Sunday.

In May, the Russian government approved a list of legal entities subject to retaliatory sanctions. The list included 31 energy companies, in particular former subsidiaries of Gazprom in Germany, France, Poland and other countries.

According to Die Welt, Berlin is forced to look for new gas suppliers for Gazprom Germania, now under the guardianship of the Federal Network Agency, the German regulatory office for electricity. This will result in increased energy costs and, therefore, higher prices for consumers since the gas will be purchased at the expense of the budget.

The newspaper's assessment has been based on the information provided by representatives of the gas industry. Meanwhile, the German Economy Ministry has not commented on possible losses.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The West and its allies responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia, prompting many foreign companies to suspend operations in the country. Moscow has taken a number of retaliatory measures.

Western sanctions and the military operation itself have resulted in disruptions in supply chains and led to a spike in energy prices worldwide.

Related Topics

Electricity Ukraine Moscow Russia Budget France German Germany Berlin Luhansk Donetsk Poland February May Gas Sunday From Government Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 June 2022

14 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th June 2022

14 hours ago
 Irfan Siddiqui asks President Alvi to rise above ' ..

Irfan Siddiqui asks President Alvi to rise above 'party politics', become symbol ..

23 hours ago
 Govt taking tough decisions in larger national int ..

Govt taking tough decisions in larger national interest: Rana Mashood

23 hours ago
 No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochist ..

No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochistan

24 hours ago
 Turkey Plans to Develop Mechanism for Addressing G ..

Turkey Plans to Develop Mechanism for Addressing Grain Issue During Lavrov's Vis ..

24 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.