Russian Sanctions Against Gazprom Germania May Cost Berlin $5.3Bln Per Year - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2022) Russia's retaliatory sanctions against a former subsidiary of its national energy giant Gazprom in Germany, Gazprom Germania GmbH, may cost Berlin 5 billion Euros ($5.3 billion) per year, German newspaper Die Welt reported on Sunday.

In May, the Russian government approved a list of legal entities subject to retaliatory sanctions. The list included 31 energy companies, in particular former subsidiaries of Gazprom in Germany, France, Poland and other countries.

According to Die Welt, Berlin is forced to look for new gas suppliers for Gazprom Germania, now under the guardianship of the Federal Network Agency, the German regulatory office for electricity. This will result in increased energy costs and, therefore, higher prices for consumers since the gas will be purchased at the expense of the budget.

The newspaper's assessment has been based on the information provided by representatives of the gas industry. Meanwhile, the German Economy Ministry has not commented on possible losses.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The West and its allies responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia, prompting many foreign companies to suspend operations in the country. Moscow has taken a number of retaliatory measures.

Western sanctions and the military operation itself have resulted in disruptions in supply chains and led to a spike in energy prices worldwide.