Russian Sappers Clear 30 Acres of Laos Territory of Mines

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) Russian servicemen have cleared more than 12 hectares (30 acres) in the Khammouane province in Laos of mines, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Russian sappers cleared more than 12 hectares of territory, including a number of roads near inhabited localities," the ministry said.

A Russian demining detachment, consisting of 31 servicemen, was deployed to Laos for assistance in line with Russian President Vladimir Putin's order. Russian sappers have been working in Laos since November 2021.