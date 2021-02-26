Russian Satellites Register Increased Eruptive Activity of Mount Etna - Rogozin

The Russian Elektro-L No.2 and No.3 meteorological satellites have simultaneously registered an increased eruptive activity of the Italian volcano Mount Etna, the head of the country's Roscosmos space agency, Dmitry Rogozin, said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) The Russian Elektro-L No.2 and No.3 meteorological satellites have simultaneously registered an increased eruptive activity of the Italian volcano Mount Etna, the head of the country's Roscosmos space agency, Dmitry Rogozin, said Friday.

Mount Etna, which is located in eastern Sicily and considered to be Europe's largest active volcano, has been unusually active this month, erupting on February 16 and this Thursday, as well as having multiple paroxysms.

"In February 2021, we have registered an increase in activity of Mount Etna (the island of Sicily, Italy)," Rogozin wrote on Telegram.

According to the official, thanks to the satellites' highly sensitive sensors, it is possible to detect and monitor the dynamics and characteristics of the volcano's eruption process.

The Elektro satellites are used to quickly provide the Russian Federal Service for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring, the Russian Defense Ministry and other agencies with weather forecasts, analyze flight conditions and engage in climate and emergency monitoring.