UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Satellites Register Increased Eruptive Activity Of Mount Etna - Rogozin

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 08:07 PM

Russian Satellites Register Increased Eruptive Activity of Mount Etna - Rogozin

The Russian Elektro-L No.2 and No.3 meteorological satellites have simultaneously registered an increased eruptive activity of the Italian volcano Mount Etna, the head of the country's Roscosmos space agency, Dmitry Rogozin, said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) The Russian Elektro-L No.2 and No.3 meteorological satellites have simultaneously registered an increased eruptive activity of the Italian volcano Mount Etna, the head of the country's Roscosmos space agency, Dmitry Rogozin, said Friday.

Mount Etna, which is located in eastern Sicily and considered to be Europe's largest active volcano, has been unusually active this month, erupting on February 16 and this Thursday, as well as having multiple paroxysms.

"In February 2021, we have registered an increase in activity of Mount Etna (the island of Sicily, Italy)," Rogozin wrote on Telegram.

According to the official, thanks to the satellites' highly sensitive sensors, it is possible to detect and monitor the dynamics and characteristics of the volcano's eruption process.

The Elektro satellites are used to quickly provide the Russian Federal Service for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring, the Russian Defense Ministry and other agencies with weather forecasts, analyze flight conditions and engage in climate and emergency monitoring.

Related Topics

Weather Russia Europe Italy February Satellites

Recent Stories

S.African wine 'paradise' finds success by going i ..

1 minute ago

PAF releases "Sada-e-Pakistan" national song to tr ..

1 minute ago

Fighting in Central Yemen Displaces 9,000 - UN

1 minute ago

PSL 6 Match 08 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiator ..

48 minutes ago

OPPO Unveils Reno5 Pro, Unlocking Infinite Possibi ..

58 minutes ago

Takaful Pakistan Limited Is Now Salaam Takaful Lim ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.