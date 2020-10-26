Russian, Saudi Diplomats Discuss Coordination in Middle East - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov held a meeting with Saudi Ambassador to Moscow Abdurrahman Al-Ahmed in which the parties agreed on increased coordination in the political settlement of conflicts in the middle East and North Africa, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported on Monday.

"Moscow and Riyadh reiterated their determination to maintain close foreign policy coordination and contribute to an early political solution to the ongoing conflicts and crisis situations in the Middle East and North Africa, with the assistance of the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council," the Russian Foreign Ministry noted.

During the talks, a thorough exchange of views was held on topical issues of the rich Russian-Saudi bilateral agenda.

On September 16, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a phone conversation with his Saudi counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan. The top diplomats talked about developing a security concept in the Gulf and the settlement process in Yemen. An agreement was reached to continue coordination on the Middle East agenda.