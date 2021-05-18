UrduPoint.com
Russian, Saudi Diplomats Discuss Israeli-Gaza Conflict

Umer Jamshaid 28 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 06:54 PM

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and the Saudi Foreign Ministry's policy planning chief Raed Qarmali talked about the fighting between Israelis and the Palestinian group Hamas in Moscow on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and the Saudi Foreign Ministry's policy planning chief Raed Qarmali talked about the fighting between Israelis and the Palestinian group Hamas in Moscow on Tuesday.

"During the meeting...

they held detailed talks on the key aspects of the middle Eastern agenda, with a focus on the flare-up in the Israeli-Palestinian ties, the situation in Syria, Yemen and the Persian Gulf," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Israel Defense Forces and the Palestinian militants have exchanged fire for more than a week. The increase in violence, the worst in years, has killed 10 people in Israel and some 220 in Gaza, almost a quarter of them children.

More Stories From World

