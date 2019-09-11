Russian, Saudi Energy Ministers Discuss Current Status of Cooperation Projects

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and Saudi Arabia's new Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman on Tuesday discussed the current status of joint cooperation projects, including in the OPEC + framework, the Russian Energy Ministry said.

"The sides discussed the current status of projects in the main areas of cooperation, including in the OPEC +framework," the ministry said in a statement following their first meeting, held in Abu Dhabi earlier in the day.

Bin Salman took over as energy minister from Khalid Falih on Sunday. The news on the appointment came as a surprise for most energy industry officials who questioned whether Riyadh would stick to the OPEC+ deal on global output cuts.