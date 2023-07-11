Russian, Saudi Foreign Ministers Discuss Cooperation in OPEC+ Format - Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has met with this Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, on the sidelines of the Russia ” Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Strategic Dialogue in Moscow to discuss the ongoing cooperation between the two countries in the OPEC+ format, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"During the talks, the parties discussed the priorities of the progressive development of the traditionally friendly relations between Russia and Saudi Arabia with the focus on practical implementations of previous high-level agreements, including further enhancement of mutually beneficial commercial and economic cooperation and development of cultural and academical ties. The parties paid special attention to further constructive cooperation in the OPEC+ format," the ministry said in a statement.

The top diplomats also exchanged opinions on the current developments globally as well as in the middle East.

"The parties noted the coincidence or similarity of Moscow's and Riyadh's views regarding the settlement of the ongoing crises in the Middle East by political and diplomatic means with the consideration of the lawful interests of all parties involved, on the internationally accepted legal basis and under the UN statutes," the ministry said.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry confirmed that the top diplomats had met to discuss further cooperation between the two countries.

"Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov... At the meeting, the parties discussed historically friendly relations and strategic partnership between the two friendly countries and nations," the ministry tweeted.

The sixth joint ministerial meeting of strategic dialogue between Russia and the Gulf countries took place in Moscow on July 10.