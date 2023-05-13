UrduPoint.com

Russian, Saudi Foreign Ministers Discuss Palestine, Bilateral Ties - Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2023 | 01:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a phone conversation with his Saudi counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, during which the parties discussed bilateral relations and the recent escalation between Israel and Palestine, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"A thorough exchange of views on key aspects of the regional and international agenda was held with an emphasis on the situation in the middle East and North Africa, including the Palestinian issue. A common point of view was expressed in favor of the need for an early comprehensive political settlement of numerous crises in the region," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministers also discussed further strengthening of Russian-Saudi relations, and paid special attention to the implementation of existing bilateral agreements, the statement added.

On Tuesday night, Israel launched operation "Shield and Arrow," conducting airstrikes against Palestinian Islamic Jihad militants in the Gaza Strip and their infrastructure, including rocket launchers and mortars. In response, militants of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad fired over 500 rockets at Israel, according to the IDF.

As many as 139 Palestinians have been killed as a result of the Israeli operations in the Palestinian territories since the beginning of 2023, with at least 25 killed in the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Thursday.

