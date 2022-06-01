UrduPoint.com

Russian, Saudi Foreign Ministers Discussed OPEC+, Investment Cooperation - Moscow

Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2022 | 05:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) During talks in Riyadh, Russian and Saudi foreign ministers Sergey Lavrov and Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud praised the level of interaction between the countries in the OPEC+ format and confirmed their mutual interest in strengthening investment cooperation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The talks were held on May 31 as part of Lavrov's working visit to Riyadh.

"Sergey Viktorovich Lavrov and Faisal bin Farhan highly appreciated the level of interaction in the OPEC+ format. They noted the stabilizing effect that tight coordination between Russia and Saudi Arabia has on the world hydrocarbon market in this strategically important area," the ministry said.

"The mutual interest of Moscow and Riyadh in strengthening investment cooperation... was confirmed in the interests of implementing current and future economic projects," it said.

The ministry said the officials discussed urgent international and middle Eastern issues, paying special attention to the situation in Yemen, Syria and the Gulf.

Lavrov also informed his Saudi counterpart about the situation in Ukraine.

