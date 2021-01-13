UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian, Saudi Foreign Ministers To Hold Talks In Moscow On January 14 - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 09:08 PM

Russian, Saudi Foreign Ministers to Hold Talks in Moscow on January 14 - Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with his Saudi counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, in Moscow on Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with his Saudi counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, in Moscow on Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"On January 14, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, who will be in Moscow on a working visit," the statement says.

The diplomats will consider the prospects for enhancing bilateral cooperation in the field of nuclear energy, as well as in the space industry, the ministry said, adding that the ministers will also exchange positions on topical regional issues.

"It is planned to focus on the tasks of political and diplomatic resolution of the conflicts that persist in the middle East and North Africa, consolidation of efforts of all states located there in the interests of achieving long-term stability in this strategically important part of the world, while observing the principles of respect for state sovereignty, non-interference in each other's internal affairs, and indivisibility of security," the ministry said.

Lavrov and Faisal bin Farhan are expected to analyze the situation in Syria, Libya, Iraq, Lebanon, the Persian Gulf zone and in the Arab-Israeli settlement.

Related Topics

Africa Resolution World Syria Exchange Moscow Russia Nuclear Iraq Visit Saudi Lebanon Libya Middle East Saud January All Industry

Recent Stories

Pope receives coronavirus vaccine: reports

2 minutes ago

Iran's Health Official Says Iran-Cuba COVID-19 Vac ..

2 minutes ago

German partiers break virus rules, hide from cops ..

2 minutes ago

Trump on brink of unprecedented second impeachment ..

4 minutes ago

Vatican Begins Vaccination Campaign Against COVID- ..

4 minutes ago

Pope Francis Receives First Dose of Pfizer's Vacci ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.