Russian, Saudi Foreign Ministers to Hold Talks in Moscow on January 14 - Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with his Saudi counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, in Moscow on Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with his Saudi counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, in Moscow on Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"On January 14, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, who will be in Moscow on a working visit," the statement says.

The diplomats will consider the prospects for enhancing bilateral cooperation in the field of nuclear energy, as well as in the space industry, the ministry said, adding that the ministers will also exchange positions on topical regional issues.

"It is planned to focus on the tasks of political and diplomatic resolution of the conflicts that persist in the middle East and North Africa, consolidation of efforts of all states located there in the interests of achieving long-term stability in this strategically important part of the world, while observing the principles of respect for state sovereignty, non-interference in each other's internal affairs, and indivisibility of security," the ministry said.

Lavrov and Faisal bin Farhan are expected to analyze the situation in Syria, Libya, Iraq, Lebanon, the Persian Gulf zone and in the Arab-Israeli settlement.