Russian, Saudi Foreign Ministers to Meet in Moscow on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Saudi Arabian counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, will hold a meeting in Moscow on Thursday.

The top diplomats will discuss bilateral cooperation in the field of nuclear energy, space industry, as well as exchange views on topical regional issues.

The talks are also expected to center around the political and diplomatic conflict resolutions in the middle East and North Africa.

Lavrov and Faisal bin Farhan will tackle the situation in Syria, Libya, Iraq, Lebanon, the Persian Gulf zone and discuss the Arab-Israeli settlement among other pressing issues.