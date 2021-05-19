UrduPoint.com
Russian-Saudi Intergovernmental Commission To Convene On May 25 - Novak

Wed 19th May 2021 | 02:55 PM

The Russian-Saudi intergovernmental commission for trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation will convene on May 25, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) The Russian-Saudi intergovernmental commission for trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation will convene on May 25, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

"The intergovernmental commission with Saudi Arabia will convene on May 25," Novak, who co-chairs the commission, said on Wednesday on the sidelines of a meeting of the Russian technological supervision watchdog.

A final protocol of the meeting is currently being drafted, which will cover cooperation in energy, industry, agriculture and transport, Novak added.

The deputy prime minister also recalled that the Russian-Saudi trade increased in 2020 despite the coronavirus pandemic.

