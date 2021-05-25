UrduPoint.com
Russian-Saudi Intergovernmental Commission To Convene On Tuesday

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) The Russian-Saudi intergovernmental commission for trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation will convene on Tuesday.

According to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, during the meeting, the sides will discuss reduction of administrative barriers between the two countries, as well as the main areas of bilateral cooperation.

Novak, who co-chairs the commission, said last week that the Russian-Saudi trade increased in 2020 despite the coronavirus pandemic. The two countries previously developed a roadmap, which includes 24 initiatives on cooperation in the oil and gas, nuclear and other areas.

