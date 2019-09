The Russian Defense Ministry and private security organizations are preparing, in cooperation with Saudi Arabia, agreements that will be signed during President Vladimir Putin's upcoming visit to Riyadh, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) The Russian Defense Ministry and private security organizations are preparing, in cooperation with Saudi Arabia, agreements that will be signed during President Vladimir Putin's upcoming visit to Riyadh, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Putin will visit the Saudi capital in mid-October, Bogdanov announced earlier in the day.

"I believe our military colleagues from the Defense Ministry and private security organizations are conducting intense negotiations [with Saudi Arabia] to prepare documents and agreements," Bogdanov said.