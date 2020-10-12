UrduPoint.com
Russian Sciences Academy Says Kamchatka Marine Invertebrates Killed By Gymnodinium Toxins

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 06:46 PM

Marine invertebrates on Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula were killed by toxins that were released in large quantities by the special microalgae Gymnodinium, Russian Academy of Sciences Vice-President Andrey Adrianov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) Marine invertebrates on Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula were killed by toxins that were released in large quantities by the special microalgae Gymnodinium, Russian academy of Sciences Vice-President Andrey Adrianov said on Monday.

Adrianov said at an online press conference that experts had checked the presence of different toxins released by microalgae in the Kamchatka waters.

"They revealed high concentration only of the Gymnodinium representatives. They produce a fairly large amount of different toxins remarkably, exactly those toxins that affect invertebrates," Adrianov said.

