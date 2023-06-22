UrduPoint.com

Russian Scientist Behind Hydrogen Bomb Dies Aged 92

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 22, 2023 | 12:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) Grigory Klinishov, one of the creators of the Soviet Union's first two-stage thermonuclear bomb RDS-37, has died at the age of 92, a source in the know told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Grigory Yemelyanovich Klinishov has passed away," the source said.

After graduating from Moscow Engineering Physics Institute in 1954, Klinishov joined a research team at Construction Bureau 11 (KB-11) in what is now Sarov, which was tasked with designing thermonuclear weapons.

There he worked as an engineer in the theoretical department under famous Soviet physicist Andrei Sakharov. The Soviet Union tested its 1.6 megaton thermonuclear bomb, RDS-37, at the Semipalatinsk test site in Kazakhstan in 1955.

After the landmark test, Klinishov went on to design several next-generation thermonuclear weapons. He led the theoretical department at KB-11, which was renamed as the Russian Federal Nuclear Center (under Rosatom), between 1974 and 2001 and was a leading researcher from 2002.

