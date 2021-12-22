UrduPoint.com

Russian Scientists Complete Studying Omicron Strain In South Africa - Ministry Of Health

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 03:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) A group of scientists from Russia has completed their research in South Africa, where they studied the omicron coronavirus strain, according to a joint statement by the South African Ministry of Health and Russian consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor.

Earlier in December, a Russian plane with virology specialists and a mobile laboratory departed to South Africa to help in the fight against COVID-19 and study the new strain.

"During the mission, three working groups held consultations "in the spirit of openness, scientific interest" with the aim of developing bilateral and multilateral cooperation in combating infectious diseases within BRICS.

Additionally, Russian scientists shared their experience in combating COVID-19, epidemiological monitoring, and assessing the immune status of those infected and vaccinated. Both sides agreed to intensify the exchange of data on research results in the fight against the coronavirus.

