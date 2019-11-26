UrduPoint.com
Russian Scientists Create New Types Of Cold-Resistant Steel

Tue 26th November 2019 | 06:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) Russian scientists have developed a technology for the industrial production of metal sheets from new types of steel that have unique characteristics making it possible to use these steel grades in the difficult climate conditions of the Arctic.

The development of the new technology started in the spring of 2019; it was successfully tested this fall. The work has been carried out by the Russian State Scientific Center - Central Research and Development Institute for Mechanical Engineering Technology (Tsniitmash), which is part of the Atomenergomash holding, and the Russian Ural Steel company.

"The material and technology are necessary for use in projects for the production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and can be used in the Far North, among other areas.

In terms of their characteristics, the new grades of steel are superior to existing types of Russian and foreign production; at the same time they can reduce by a quarter the costs for the manufacture of equipment for LNG," the Atomenergomash power engineering company said in a Tuesday statement.

The creation of domestic technologies for the production, storage, and transport of LNG is one of the priority goals set by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Cold-resistant nickel alloy steels are widely used across the world for the manufacture of various equipment, tanks and containers for LNG projects.

