UrduPoint.com

Russian Scientists Detect Poisonous Microalgae In Waters Near Vladivostok For 1st Time

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 05:30 PM

Russian Scientists Detect Poisonous Microalgae in Waters Near Vladivostok for 1st Time

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) Russian scientists have detected for the first time microalgae that emit deadly neuroparalytic poison in the waters of the Amur Bay in the city Vladivostok, Tatyana Orlova, a senior scientist at the Far Eastern Branch of the Russian academy of Sciences, told Sputnik on Thursday.

The Alexandrium microalgae, which is usually found in North America and off the coast of the Atlantic, produce dangerous toxins, causing paralytic shellfish poisoning. It is an example of the so-called invisible killers, the expert said, noting that they are invisible to the naked eye. While they produce vast amounts of beneficial nutrients, they can also produce hazardous metabolites.

"For the first time in 30 years of research, our National Scientific Center of Marine Biology has recorded the maximum permissible concentration of these algae, exceeding the norm 200 times," Orlova said, adding that the species was registered earlier this week during routine monitoring.

With such a concentration of microalgae as in the waters of the Amur Bay, if the mollusks accumulate toxins in themselves, then it is enough to eat one or two mollusks for a person to die. Therefore, it is necessary now to check how much toxin is in shellfish and whether it exceeds the norms in seafood, the expert added.

Related Topics

Russia Vladivostok

Recent Stories

Saba Qamar spills the beans for fans about her upc ..

Saba Qamar spills the beans for fans about her upcoming song

5 minutes ago
 AED6 billion of weeklong real estate transactions ..

AED6 billion of weeklong real estate transactions in Dubai

17 minutes ago
 34,365 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

34,365 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

17 minutes ago
 UAE leaders offer condolences to King Salman on de ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to King Salman on death of Princess Hala bint Abdu ..

32 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid welcomes representatives of 19 ..

Mohammed bin Rashid welcomes representatives of 192 countries participating in E ..

47 minutes ago
 Turkmenistan widely celebrated the 30th anniversar ..

Turkmenistan widely celebrated the 30th anniversary of Independence

57 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.