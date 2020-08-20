Scientists from the Russian Academy of Sciences' Institute for the History of Material Culture have completed a detailed 3D model of Syria's Palmyra to preserve and facilitate the reconstruction of the historical site, the institute said in a press release on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) Scientists from the Russian academy of Sciences' Institute for the History of Material Culture have completed a detailed 3D model of Syria's Palmyra to preserve and facilitate the reconstruction of the historical site, the institute said in a press release on Thursday.

"Institute for the History of Material Culture of the Russian Academy of Sciences (IHMC RAS) is happy to announce that it has completed a project aimed to create a 3D-model of Palmyra, one of the UNESCO world heritage sites. The 3D-model is the most precise and detailed digital data system that was developed in order to preserve and reconstruct ancient Palmyra for future generations. Today IHMC RAS presented the model to the Directorate-General for Antiquities and Museums (DGAM) of the Syrian Arab Republic and the world community," the press release said.

According to the press release, a group of IHMC RAS researchers had been working on the digital three-dimensional 3D model since 2016, after the destruction of the site by militants from the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia).

"Over the recent years, IHMC RAS and its partners have completed a large-scale project: total square of working area estimated at 20 sq km [7.

7 square miles], more than 55,000 high quality air photographs were made in order to produce the model comprising about 700 million polygons. Air photos were also accompanied by several thousands of ground pictures documenting key ancient objects at the site that were severely damaged by the terrorists," the press release stated.

The Institute's specialists were among the first in the world to declare the need to save the monument and preserve data about it for future generations, the press release noted.

Palmyra was the capital of the Palmyrene Empire and one of the richest cities of the Roman Empire. The ancient ruins and monuments of Palmyra, a UNESCO World Heritage site, lost several important artifacts in the first attack of the IS terrorist group in 2015. The Temple of Bel, Temple of Baalshamin, Arch of Triumph and columns in the Valley of the Tombs were destroyed by terrorists.

The city was eventually taken back by the Syrian government forces, but in December 2016, IS militants recaptured it, further damaging the historic site. The Syrian forces regained control of the city again in March 2017.