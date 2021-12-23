Russian Scientists Develop COVID Test Capable of Detecting Omicron - Vector Center

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) Scientists from the Russian consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor have developed a test effective in both detecting the coronavirus and identifying the Omicron strain, Rinat Maksyutov, the director of the Russian State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vector, said on Wednesday.

"The scientific organizations of Rospotrebnadzor have additionally developed test systems that not only allow identifying all variants of SARS-CoV-2 but also differentiate the Omicron variant. That is, while using such a test system, we answer two questions at once: whether the person is infected with SARS-CoV-2, and if infected, whether it is Omicron strain or not," Maksyutov said at the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

Test systems are currently undergoing laboratory tests, and will be registered and applied later if necessary, he added.