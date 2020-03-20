Russian Scientists Develop Hypothesis to Predict Uncontrolled Outbreaks of Coronavirus

Russian scientists from the Samara National Research University have developed a mathematical model that can be used to predict the uncontrolled spread of viral diseases, including new uncontrolled outbreaks of COVID-19, the university's press service said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) Russian scientists from the Samara National Research University have developed a mathematical model that can be used to predict the uncontrolled spread of viral diseases, including new uncontrolled outbreaks of COVID-19, the university's press service said on Friday.

The research was conducted jointly with the Autonomous University of Barcelona.

"Scientists placed a special emphasis on mathematical modeling of critical situations that arise as a disease spreads among the population. The model also demonstrates the possibility of the uncontrolled development of events in the case of the explosive spread of the virus," the statement said.

According to the scientists, this model can be also applied to the spread of COVID-19.

Elena Schepakina, one of the authors of the model, says that there are two different processes in the spreading of a viral infection. The first one deals with the so-called supposed disappearance, which is when a patient, who appears to have recovered, starts showing renewed symptoms of the disease depending on the timing of taking samples and testing.

The second process is the spread of infection among a population whose individuals are susceptible to the disease.

"One of the features of our research is the analysis of critical parameters and the modeling of critical phenomena," she said.

The model shows that the spread of a viral infection could lead to an uncontrolled development of events when, after crossing the conditional red line, it will become explosive and it will be too late to take any measures, the scientists said.

"Therefore, we believe that any precaution in the current situation with coronavirus cannot be considered unnecessary," Schepakina added.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. More than 244,000 people have been infected worldwide, with over 10,000 fatalities, according to John Hopkins University.