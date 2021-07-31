Russian Scientists Develop Test to Assess Cellular Immunity to COVID-19 - Research Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2021) Russian scientists have developed a test to measure cellular immunity to the coronavirus, it is currently undergoing trials on animals, Russian state bioresearch center Vector said on Saturday.

"As for the coronavirus, antibody levels are currently being assessed. But cellular immunity is also important.

At the moment, there is no specific means of diagnosis. And the 'Corona Skin Test' was developed to measure cell immunity," Galina Sysoeva, a senior Vector scientist, told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Scientists have already tested it on male animals, another employee said, noting that it is now set to be tested on female animals so that the researchers establish whether the so-called Corona Skin Test is mutagenic or not.