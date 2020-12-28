UrduPoint.com
Russian Scientists From Samara University Test Vibration Isolators For Soyuz-5 Rocket

Scientists from the Samara University, located in Russia's Samara region, have successfully tested vibration protection devices for the Soyuz-5 carrier rocket, the university's press office said on Monday

SAMARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) Scientists from the Samara University, located in Russia's Samara region, have successfully tested vibration protection devices for the Soyuz-5 carrier rocket, the university's press office said on Monday.

"Scientists of the Samara National Research University named after academician [Sergei] Korolev have successfully tested vibration isolation device manufactured for a new promising Soyuz-5 carrier rocket," the university said.

The university has manufactured over 300 of the devices to reduce vibration and shock loads in the carrier rocket.

Vibration isolators need to be stronger and more reliable if they are used in space, and scientists use MR material, a metal analog of rubber developed in a lab at the Samara University, to boost the strength of the devices.

In July 2018, Russian space agency Roscosmos signed an $8.1 million (61.2 billion rubles) contract with Rocket and Space Corporation Energia for the design and testing of the Soyuz-5. The Space Rocket Center Progress will develop and manufacture the new launch vehicle.

